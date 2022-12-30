WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A friend of the three victims of a recent crash at Sheppard Access Road and Old Iowa Park Road on Friday, December 23, 2022, is organizing a benefit concert and silent auction to ease the financial burden on the victim’s families.

The event will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Our Place Eatery and Spirits, located at 3305 Sheppard Access Road. The benefit begins at 3 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.

In addition to a silent auction, live music will be performed by a number of local acts, including:

Armadillo Flats

Clint Vines & The Hard Times

Dartanyan Kane

Blue Rock Band

Brass Skulls

Local musician Dartanyan Kane Farris is throwing the benefit concert for the families of Ashton Tidwell, Clayton Sanderson, and Toby Hasten, three of his friends who were injured in the crash on December 23.

Farris said all three victims were taken to the hospital following the crash. Ultimately, Hasten did not survive. Farris said Sanderson is still in a lot of pain and healing and Tidwell was eventually discharged from the hospital with several broken bones.

The event has a $5 cover charge, all of which will go to the families of the victims. Additional donations are welcomed as well.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for two of the victims to further help their families offset their financial burdens. Donations can also be made to the GoFundMe for Hasten’s family and the GoFundMe for Sanderson’s family.

For more information on the benefit concert and silent auction, visit the benefit’s Event page on Facebook.