Benefit fish fry for deputy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends of Sergeant Sergio Teruel are hosting a benefit for him to help offset medical expenses during his current battle with cancer.

Sergio has been with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years.

The fish fry is being hosted on Thursday, December 5 at the Elks Lodge located at 4205 Seymour Hwy.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The benefit will have fish, hushpuppies, fries, and coleslaw served for $10.00 a plate.

There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing as well.

Takeout meals will also be available.