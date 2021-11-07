Benefit for Archer boy with eye cancer raises around $14,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local family is thanking the community for showing up for their son, who, at only one-year-old, is in a tough battle.

Texas Nite Life hosted the event for Riplee Veitenheimer, a young boy battling a rare eye cancer.

Riplee was diagnosed with retinoblastoma just five days after his first birthday, an eye cancer that has already claimed one of his eyes.

It’s for this reason why 99.9 KLUR radio decided to put together a benefit that featured a live and silent auction and a spaghetti dinner to help the family.

Riplee’s parents Anya and Cody said they are thankful for the amount of support this community has shown Riplee.

“So many people in there, they just love our son, and they want to see him kick cancer’s butt, and we just appreciate it,” Anya said. “It means so much.”

According to the family, the benefit raised about $14,000 for the family, and Riplee is set to get a new eye Friday, November 12.

Doctors are still running tests to determine if he’ll need chemotherapy or not.