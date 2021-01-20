Benefit for Carrie Gee hopes to raise funds for funeral costs after losing battle with cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family of 35-year-old Carrie Sue Gee are getting ready to say goodbye after Gee recently lost her battle to cancer last week.

Gee was a Henrietta native known for her strong backbone and her ability to make anyone smile.

“It was April 2019, she went into the ER, she kept having problems and was going to her doctor and they couldn’t ever really find anything,” Alicia Dowling, close friend, said. “And she went to the ER, and that’s when they found it.”

In 2019, Carrie Gee was diagnosed with Stage Four Metastatic Colon Cancer.

“It just shocked me. It shocked everybody it shocked the whole family,” Carrie’s significant other Kenny Martinez said.

Despite the news, Carrie was not giving up.

“She was absolutely staying positive all the time. She did her best to keep everyone around her up. Even toward the end, she’s calling us and talking to us just as everything is fine,” Dowling said.

Carrie fought long and hard for nearly two years.

“She always wanted to be around family first, she was a fighter and she was going to fight this to the end for the kids,” Martinez said.

Unfortunately, she lost that on Jan. 15.

“I mean there’s no words to explain, I just wish that I could hold her right now,” Martinez said.

“She was always available and always open, always called us stupid for making our dumb choices but would always support us regardless and that’s just not anything you’re going to find in everybody,” Dowling said.

To help with funeral costs, friends and family have set up a benefit at the Eagle’s Lodge to celebrate the life of Carrie Sue Gee.

“The support has been amazing, and one thing that I’ve noticed is that Henrietta shows up, she was from Henrietta and all of her kids go to Henrietta schools and they have done nothing but support that family through all of this,” Dowling said.

“She’s with her daughter now, and her dad. There’s no more suffering for her and I know as much as she wanted to fight, she’s in a better place right now,” Martinez said.

The benefit for Carrie Gee will be at the Eagle’s Lodge located at 5396 Seymour Highway on January 30th. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the services will last until 6 p.m.

The benefit is open to the public. There will be live music and a silent auction full of great items. All donations are welcome and encouraged.

If you would like to contribute to the family, click here.