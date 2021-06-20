Benefit for Joy Volunteer Fire Chief recently diagnosed with cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tonight at the Elks Lodge, a benefit was held for Joy Volunteer Fire Chief Clay Skelton.

Chief Skelton was recently diagnosed with cancer and community members wanted put together this event to help with medical expenses while he recovers from surgery.

Many came out for a chicken fried steak dinner, live music and an auction to support, with all proceeds from the event going to Chief Skelton.

“It makes my heart full to see all these people out here to support me, it’s the greatest feeling in the world, the Wichita Falls community, especially the joy community and clay county, they’re the greatest people in the world, you’re not gonna ever find any people better than here in North Central Texas,” Chief Skelton said.