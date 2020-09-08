Benefit for Kaleb Honea to be held at Triple H Training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A benefit will be taking place for Rider football player Kaleb Honea who tragically died from injuries suffered in a car accident in August.

This Saturday, September 12, it’s all about a day of fun while honoring Kaleb’s life and legacy he left.

A $10 donation will get you a plate of food and lead line rides on a horse. There will also be a silent auction.

Triple H Training is asking for donations for the silent auction. They can be reached at (940) 631-0038.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Honea family.

The benefit will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Triple H Training at Parkhill Stables, located at 3685 Parkhill Rd in Wichita Falls.

