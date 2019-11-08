Benefit for Terrie Snyder, fight against breast cancer

Breaking News
(KFDX/KTJL) — On July 8, 2019, Terrie Snyder, mother of Justin and Josh Reed, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Snyder is currently going through chemo, but still has medical needs that insurance will not cover.

The Benefit for Terrie Snyder to help with her fight against breast cancer will be held on Saturday Nov. 9, starting at 12 p.m.

The event starts and ends at Stick’s Place, located at 3305 Sheppard Access Rd.

The event includes:

  • a silent auction
  • $7 catfish plates
  • a poker run
  • First bike out at 11 a.m.
  • Last bike in at 2 p.m.
  • $20 for singles includes catfish plate
  • $25 for doubles includes catfish plate

For t-shirts and any donations, please contact Cami Robinson at (940)704-4653, for questions on the poker run, contact Danny Wilson at (940)263-8643

