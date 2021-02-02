Benefit for Travis Harris set for Feb. 6th

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— “Pappi T,” “Trav,” also known as Travis Harris to many is a father, brother, and close friend.

When Harris was hospitalized, those who know him personally were concerned.

“He got a necrotic infection in his leg in November and it turned septic and he went into septic shock, he was on life support for twelve days in United Regional, he is now in a rehab facility,” Sister-in-law Dee Dee Harris said.

Along with a degenerative back disease, Travis only has one source of income, so friends and family are wanting to help him by hosting a benefit.

“We are trying to raise money to help pay his medical, pay his rehab stay cause even though Medicare pays quite a bit of it with every service there is a co-pay with every little service so even the little bills seem to add up,” Dee Dee said.

So Dee Dee teamed up with Sticks Place host a benefit for her brother-in-law.

“We are going to do a chili cookoff, we are just going to do an open cookoff no rules really you can bring it already cooked or you can cook it on-site your choice, the winner will have a peoples choice award and will get half the pot of the chili,” Harris said.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction in hopes of raising money to help Travis during his road to recovery.

