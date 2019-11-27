Benefit planned for Texoma boy

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma business is once again rallying behind a Texoma boy who’s waiting for a liver transplant.

Jaxson Thompson was born on April 1, 2013, but shortly after his birth, he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a serious liver disease.

Thompson has been on the liver transplant list since around September of 2017, but with his liver disease progressing they recently went to Cincinnati to get a liver evaluation.

Grandma, Geanie Allen said, “we’ve asked God strength through the whole thing because if it wasn’t for Him, I don’t think we would have made it as far as we have. Just our faith in the good Lord above and our family as a unit. That’s what it takes to get through something like this.”

As you can imagine, Jaxson has been accumulating medical bills and even more are expected as he gets closer to getting the liver transplant he needs.

That’s why the Broken Wheel Bar in Rush Springs, Oklahoma is hosting another benefit to lift some of that burden off his family.

Someone has been kind enough to donate half of a processed beef to his cause so for every $20 you donate you’ll get one chance to win.

According to Broken Wheel Bar, the drawing will take place in January.

You can visit their Facebook page, call (580)861-3002 or visit the business at 784 N. Rush, Rush Springs, Oklahoma for more information.