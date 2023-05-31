VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Valley Museum on College Drive in Vernon will host Burgers, Boots & Brews on Saturday, June 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For a $50 ticket, you can come dressed in your best retro or western attire to enjoy art, raffles and unique auction items.

The event will have dinner, beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment by the Blaine Gillespie Band and access to the RRVM art gallery and Waggoner Gallery.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the redesign of the Waggoner Gallery.

Click here to RSVP or call (940) 553-1848.