Benefit set for 5-year-old boy battling Leukemia

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At just 5-years-old a little boy from Iowa Park is in a tough fight.

For now, Cook’s Children Medical Center is where Miguel Marin stays, a kindergartner at Kidwell Elementary.

Miguel was recently diagnosed with Cancer.

Energetic, funny, and playful are just some of the words family friend Maci Jackson uses to describe 5-year-old Miguel, so no-one expected at his tender age he would embark on a journey no one should ever have to.

“He’s been healthy his entire life, he’s never had any medical problems until his diagnosis of Leukemia,” Jackson said. “He went into the doctor’s office in Iowa Park just for a routine check-up to have his eye looked at, he was immediately sent to Cook’s that day and basically has not left.”

Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of Cancer of the blood and bone marrow, was the doctor’s prognosis in December.

Now his family is doing everything in their power to treat this rare disease but the medical, travel and living expenses just keep piling up.

“It’s definitely been hard to watch them go through that, that’s something that you never think someone that you know would go through,” Jackson said.

That’s why Jackson is hoping a benefit to raise some well-needed funds will show this family they are not alone.

“Audri Baker is also helping me put on this benefit and together we’re just trying to show the family that we are with them every step of the way and we will support them no matter what to the end,” Jackson said. “We are having a hamburger feed, we’ve got hamburgers, chips, a drink and a cupcake for $10 a plate we’ve also got a silent auction.

“Many people and local businesses have donated some amazing items that we’re going to be able to auction off throughout the day,” Jackson said.

Jackson said while Miguel doesn’t understand what exactly has been happening he has high spirits.

“I think he’s doing very well, I don’t think he truly understands what he is enduring but for the most part I think he is just giving it his best fight,” Jackson said.

And now Jackson just hopes everyone will come together for little Miguel and the Marin family during this unbelievably difficult time.

The benefit is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at S&H Solar in Iowa Park.

To donate, follow this link.

To follow Miguel’s journey, follow this link.