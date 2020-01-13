Benefit set for Iowa Park boy, volunteers needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In just a few days the community will gather around a family to remember their son who was killed in a tragic train accident.

About a month after an Iowa Park family lay 12-year-old Shawn Sargent to rest, a local business owner is doing what she does best.

“The family came to me the day after and they were like Kim and I was like God yes, and here we are and we have angels working in every corner of this town pulling things together for us to make this happen for this family,” Stick’s Place owner Kim Stevens said.

Stevens is pulling the community together in the face of this tragedy to raise money for Sargent’s family.

On December 14 Sargent was killed while crossing the railroad tracks in Iowa Park to get a soda from the store.

“The passing was right next to their backdoor so they want to relocate to a new home,” Shawn’s cousin Kirsten Payne said.

“We’re also looking at the time lost for this family, as a mother I wouldn’t be able to work, and there are other children in that family that needs things, I’m sure there’s counseling that’s going to be needed,” Stevens said.

Stevens and folks at Stick’s Place hope a few hours of kid-friendly live music, live auction, a fun run, food and more will be enough to collect as many pennies as possible to go toward Sargent’s parents’ expenses.

“The band Revelation will be playing from 2 till 2:45 to 3:00, then we will be doing some auction items,” Stick’s Place Bartender Tim Maloney said.

“No family should have to bury a child ever and I have a boy and he is 12 as well and yea it kinda hit home with me and it hit home with a lot of people here in Wichita Falls,” Stevens said.

“I think just to stop by to say hello and give the family a hug that would help just as much as a donation,” Payne said.

Payne said this past month has been a rollercoaster for her family but it is the support from everyone that has brought them through everything so far.

Stevens’ said she is expecting more than 600 people on Saturday so to make the event a success she is need of volunteers.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact Kim Stevens here.

The benefit kicks off at noon on Saturday at Stick’s Place.

There will be a live auction and a 50-50 raffle and more.