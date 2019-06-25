Benefit set for “walking miracle” in Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Family and friends of a 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor are preparing for a benefit that has done wonders in the past.

Chloe Sherrill has been fighting this battle for three years now and even though doctors initially said she would be in pain for a lifetime, Chloe is a walking miracle.

But despite her progress, the medical bills continue to rise.

At a very young age, Chloe Sherrill started a journey no one should have to embark on.

“She was diagnosed at seven with a spinal cord tumor and the type of tumor she had is a common brain tumor for children but they don’t normally form on the spine,” Chloe’s mother Amy Sherrill said.

This makes the tumor rare and to make matters worse, the diagnoses came at a time when Chloe and her parents were away from family and friends.

“We had just arrived at a new duty assignment in California and the worst fears come to life,” Chloe’s father Jordan Sherrill said.

But distance did not stop their family and the community they knew and loved to rally around them thus began “Cruising for Chloe”, a benefit organized by those closest to them to help with medical expenses.

“She is still going through things like because of the tumor she’s got severe scoliosis, she is in therapies for that and she does have a shunt in her brain that helps her body drains fluid because her spine won’t do it entirely,” Amy Sherrill said.

“Just knowing that we still had support back home in Texas it was amazing, it was just God sent,” Jordan Sherrill said.

There will be a silent auction, a BBQ lunch, a raffle and a car show and the Sherrills hope the community will show up in numbers not just to raise funds but to show their support.

It is free to attend the event which kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Permian Park.

BBQ lunch is $10 per plate

Vehicle registration for the car show is at 10 am, $20 per vehicle (all vehicles are welcomed)

There will be items for sale such as Coca-cola collectibles.

For more details, follow this link.