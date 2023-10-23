This story has been updated to reflect a change of venue to the Archer City VFD location.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Windthorst community continues to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old girl, the Archer County law enforcement community is rallying to support the family during this difficult time.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle crash happened at 12:36 p.m. on October 20, 2023, in Archer County, just half a mile north of Windthorst on US 281. A 17-year-old girl was taken to United Regional, where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to a press release from Constable Donald Stevens with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy J. Coleman tragically lost his daughter in an automobile accident on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Stevens said Archer County’s law enforcement community is stepping up and asking residents to help them financially support the Coleman family during this difficult time.

On Saturday, October 28, a benefit lunch to support the Coleman family will be held at the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.

Stevens said they’re asking for a minimum donation of $5 for each meal, which will include a choice of one hamburger or two hot dogs, chips, a drink, and a dessert. He said it’s how they’re supporting one of their own brothers in blue.

“We are asking for the public’s help and support by coming out and making a donation to the Coleman family,” Stevens said in the press release. “All proceeds will be given directly to the Coleman family to help them offset any funeral costs and other financial costs this family may incur during this time of need.”

Community members who wish to make a donation to the Coleman family can pick up their meal at the drive-thru benefit on Saturday, October 28, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, located at 100 Law Enforcement Way in Archer City.

For any questions or information regarding other donations, community members are encouraged to contact Constable Stevens at (940) 636-8330 or Makayla Hall at (940) 224-1842.