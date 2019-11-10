Benefit underway to help Duncan boy needing liver transplant

RUSH SPRING, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoman’s had the opportunity to take part in a benefit to help raise money for the family of a Duncan boy in need of a liver transplant.

Shortly after Jaxson Thompson, 6, was born, he was diagnosed with two different diseases: Cystic Fibrosis and Biliary Atresia which causes the liver not to function properly on its own.

Because of this liver disease, Thompson has been on the liver transplant list since around September of 2017, but with it worsening, him and his mom are going to Cincinnati to get a liver evaluation Sunday.

All-day Saturday, they hosted a benefit to help fund this trip. The event took place at Broken Wheel Bar in Rush Springs, Oklahoma.