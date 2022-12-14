ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Benjamin Mustangs are set to appear in their first UIL Class 1A Division 2 State Championship game Wednesday morning.

Benjamin will face off against the Loraine Bulldogs on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The UIL Class 1A Division 2 Six-Man state title game will be broadcast in its entirety on Bally Sports Southwest, which can be viewed on their app. Spectrum cable customers can watch the game on channel 53, and DirecTV customers can tune in to channel 676.

Additionally, KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Sports Journalist M.J. Baird will bring an update live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the KFDX Noon Edition.

While a state championship game is brand new territory for Benjamin’s football program, it’s familiar to their head coach, Nathan Hayes. This will be his fifth game as a coach in a six-man state championship, winning back-to-back titles with Crowell in 2013 and 2014.

The Mustangs have yet to lose a game this season, with hopes that a state championship against Loraine will bring their record to a perfect 15-0.

Benjamin enters Wednesday’s state title game averaging a whopping 59 points per game and allowing less than 10 in the postseason alone. Their defense racked up 7 shut-outs in 2022, two of which came in the postseason.

The Mustangs and the Bulldogs faced off in September 2022 as well, with the Mustangs pulling away and claiming a 61-30 victory.

Make sure to tune in to KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for extended highlights and postgame reactions with KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Sports Journalist M.J. Baird.