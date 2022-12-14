ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A small town of less than 300 in Knox County has won its first high school six-man football state championship in its history at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Benjamin Mustangs defeated the Loraine Bulldogs in the UIL Class 1A Division 2 State Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, by a final score of 68 to 20.

The Mustangs enacted the six-man 45-point mercy rule with over 6 minutes remaining in the third quarter following 44 unanswered points against Loraine.

Benjamin scored on every single one of their offensive possessions in the state title game, as well as on a defensive drive, returning a Bulldogs fumble for a touchdown in the first half.

The win against Loraine in the UIL Class 1A Division 2 State Championship Game caps off a perfect 15-0 season for the Mustangs. Every Benjamin victory in the 2022 football season came by 31 or more points.

The Mustangs and the Bulldogs faced off in September 2022 as well, with the Mustangs pulling away and claiming a 61-30 victory.

Benjamin entered Wednesday’s state title game averaging a whopping 59 points per game and allowing less than 10 in the postseason alone. Their defense racked up 7 shut-outs in 2022, two of which came in the postseason.

