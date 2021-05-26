Best high schools in Texoma according to US News

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — There are over 30 public high schools in Texoma, but which one is best?

Thanks to new state and national rankings from U.S. News, we may have an answer to that question.

The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The state of Texas alone has over 3,200 public high schools, over 400 of which are magnet and charter schools. Therefore, any school that has a rank above 480 would be a school ranked in the top 15 percent of schools in the state.

Magnet schools and charter schools along with schools from major Texas cities and their suburbs (Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio) make up a bulk of the top 15 percent, however three Texoma high schools fell into the top 15 percent of schools in the state.

Olney High School, which was ranked 290th in Texas and 3,351st in the nation, was the highest ranking high school in the area.

Holliday High School is the second-highest ranked school in Texoma, with a ranking of 332nd in Texas and 3,935th in the U.S.

Rider High School ranked third highest among Texoma high schools, ranking 464th in the state and 5,590th in the nation.

A full list of Texoma schools, along with their state and national rankings, can be found below.

Note: If a high school is not listed below, that school did not make the list.

Name of School TX Rank US Rank Olney High School 290 3,351 Holliday High School 332 3,935 Rider High School 464 5,590 Seymour High School 496 6,020 Graham High School 533 6,407 Nocona High School 577 6,870 Archer City High School 619 7,253 Northside High School 644 7,480 Munday Consolidated ISD 650 7,536 Electra Junior/Senior High School 688 7,836 Saint Jo High School 694 7,913 Henrietta High School 724 8,277 Hirschi High School 856 9,572 Wichita Falls High School 868 9,668 Chillicothe High School 878 9,740 Childress High School 934 10,202 Burkburnett High School 996 10,802 Iowa Park High School 998 10,814 Bowie High School 1,007 10,900 Windthorst High School 1,020 11,031 Newcastle High School 1,100 11,931 Jacksboro High School 1,218 13,128

The following schools ranked between 1,241 and 1,524 in Texas Rankings and between 13,394 and 17,857 in National Rankings: