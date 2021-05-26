Best high schools in Texoma according to US News

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — There are over 30 public high schools in Texoma, but which one is best?
Thanks to new state and national rankings from U.S. News, we may have an answer to that question.
The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The state of Texas alone has over 3,200 public high schools, over 400 of which are magnet and charter schools. Therefore, any school that has a rank above 480 would be a school ranked in the top 15 percent of schools in the state.
Magnet schools and charter schools along with schools from major Texas cities and their suburbs (Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio) make up a bulk of the top 15 percent, however three Texoma high schools fell into the top 15 percent of schools in the state.
Olney High School, which was ranked 290th in Texas and 3,351st in the nation, was the highest ranking high school in the area.
Holliday High School is the second-highest ranked school in Texoma, with a ranking of 332nd in Texas and 3,935th in the U.S.
Rider High School ranked third highest among Texoma high schools, ranking 464th in the state and 5,590th in the nation.
A full list of Texoma schools, along with their state and national rankings, can be found below.
Note: If a high school is not listed below, that school did not make the list.
|Name of School
|TX Rank
|US Rank
|Olney High School
|290
|3,351
|Holliday High School
|332
|3,935
|Rider High School
|464
|5,590
|Seymour High School
|496
|6,020
|Graham High School
|533
|6,407
|Nocona High School
|577
|6,870
|Archer City High School
|619
|7,253
|Northside High School
|644
|7,480
|Munday Consolidated ISD
|650
|7,536
|Electra Junior/Senior High School
|688
|7,836
|Saint Jo High School
|694
|7,913
|Henrietta High School
|724
|8,277
|Hirschi High School
|856
|9,572
|Wichita Falls High School
|868
|9,668
|Chillicothe High School
|878
|9,740
|Childress High School
|934
|10,202
|Burkburnett High School
|996
|10,802
|Iowa Park High School
|998
|10,814
|Bowie High School
|1,007
|10,900
|Windthorst High School
|1,020
|11,031
|Newcastle High School
|1,100
|11,931
|Jacksboro High School
|1,218
|13,128
The following schools ranked between 1,241 and 1,524 in Texas Rankings and between 13,394 and 17,857 in National Rankings:
- City View Junior/Senior High
- Gold-Burg School
- Knox City High School
- Petrolia Junior High/High School
- Quanah High School
- Vernon High School