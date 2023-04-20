WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a new book to read, why not try a story written by a Rider High School alum and former Tulsa television anchor?

Beth Rengel held a book signing for her novel “Anchored in Illusion” Wednesday, April 19, at the Presbyterian Manor.

Rengel became infamous for being fired following her accidental use of profanity on-air.

While she considers the situation to be the worst day of her life, she said she eventually found that she couldn’t hide behind her illusion of perfection, so she decided to write a book to find peace within herself and to inspire others to work through the downsides of life.

“It was the worst day of my life, the worst time of my life,” Rengel said. “But you know, you’ve got that split decision where you’re like ‘I’m not meant to be in this business,’ or you get off the ground, back up, and you go forward. And that’s what I did.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Anchored in Illusion” is now available on Amazon for fifteen dollars.