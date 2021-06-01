Beto O’Rourke’s statewide voting rights tour coming to Wichita Falls

Beto O’Rourke speaks to supporters before the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa in 2019. Three years after becoming Democrats’ breakout star out of Texas, and a year after a short-lived presidential run, O’Roukre is again weighing another campaign, this time for Texas governor. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WICHITA FALLS — Beto O’Rourke is taking his fight for voting rights on the road with a stop in Wichita Falls.

The “Texas Drive For Democracy” tour has 22 stops scheduled so far. According to officials with the Wichita County Democrats, the former El Paso congressman will be in Wichita Falls on Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m. at Lucy Park. However, our newsroom is awaiting confirmation from the O’Rouke camp.

O’Rourke famously ran in the 2018 race for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz. In that race, O’Rouke lost by only 2.6 percentage points or around 223,000 votes, the closest Democrat as ever come to toppling a Republican incumbent U.S. senator since 1978. He would later have an unsuccessful run for president.

Since his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020, O’Rouke is among the shortlist of Democrats who may be considering a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate.

The voting rights tour comes days after Texas Democrats effectively kill a bill that would add new restrictions to elections in the state, ultimately staging a walkout to prevent a vote from being held before a midnight deadline.

Gov. Greg Abbott said that the bill would be added to a special session agenda.

Senate Bill 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act, passed the state Senate along party lines early Sunday morning after an all-night debate. The bill came up in the state House Sunday evening for final approval. But after hours of debate and delaying tactics, the chamber adjourned after Democratic lawmakers left in protest, breaking quorum and ending debate.