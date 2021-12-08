Beto confirms Spudder Park in Wichita Falls for campaign stop

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke who is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination spoke with media on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Mission, Texas, after meeting with local officials on a campaign swing through South Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has confirmed the location of a meet and greet during a visit to Wichita Falls.

O’Rourke will visit Wichita Falls for a campaign stop this weekend, including a meet and greet at the pavilion in Spudder Park on Sunday, December 12, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Spudder Park is located at 100 Tulsa Street. Parking will be available along Tulsa Street with additional parking located at the MLK Center, located at 1100 Smith Street.

O’Rourke announced his candidacy in November with a two-minute video tweeting, ‘together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas.’

O’Rourke was in Wichita Falls in June walking the streets, discussing voting rights, and signing people up to vote.

In 2018, O’Rourke lost to Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race, coming within a two percentage point.

Then in March 2019, he jumped in the Democratic presidential primary before suspending his campaign months later.