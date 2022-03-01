WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a primary election that felt more like a formality, Democratic candidate and former United States congressman Beto O’Rourke secured the parties’ gubernatorial nomination.

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, is an El Paso native and formerly served as a U.S. representative for Texas’ 16th House District. Prior to that, he spent six years on the El Paso City Council.

O’Rourke hasn’t held office since declining to seek reelection in 2018 and instead run for a seat on the United States Senate, opposing Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Despite ultimately losing that campaign, O’Rourke had record voter turnout, generating the most votes for a Democratic candidate in a midterm election in the history of the state of Texas.

It was enough momentum to earn him a place in the 2019 Democratic Presidential Primary, though he ultimately dropped out of the race.

Having won the primary, it’s now all eyes on defeating incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the November midterm elections.

O’Rourke has openly criticized Gov. Abbott’s work as governor on multiple occasions.

“You know, I think there’s no shortage of reasons for people to fire Greg Abbott as governor,” O’Rourke said in an interview with Nexstar’s Maggie Glynn. “Greg Abbott is failing the people of Texas. And so we got to make sure that everyone understands the consequence of Greg Abbott to our future into our success into the opportunities in Texas.”

During one of his visits to Wichita Falls in the past few months, O’Rourke said taking care of veterans and military retirees post service would be an issue he’d tackle on a local level if elected in November.

“We’ve got to do a better job of supporting our veterans and military retirees from Sheppard Air Force Base or wherever they have served our country and overseas. And, when they come back and they choose to be in Wichita Falls, let’s make sure they have access to capital to start a business to create jobs,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke will face off against Gov. Abbott in the November Midterm elections.

