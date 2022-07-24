QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — As November draws nearer, Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’rourke spent time Sunday to garner support in Quanah and Wichita Falls.

The stops were just a few that make up his Drive For Texas tour.

“These are the things all of us as Texans should expect, having a governor who’s going to fight for rural Texas. We’ll make sure we get it done,” O’Rourke said. “That’s why I’m here, that’s what I will do as governor, and that’s why I think we have so much support in these communities, including the bigger cities like Wichita Falls.”

In Quanah, O’Rourke spoke on many issues, including the power grid, public education and Medicaid. O’Rourke heard from former teachers, farmers and others to discuss growth and opportunities in the state.

“We need a governor who’s going to fix the grid and making sure that we reduce our utilty bills, so that it’s more affordable to live in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said. “I want to make sure that we expand Medicaid so more people can see a doctor, be a provider or fill their prescription. Then, I want to make sure we have the backs of our public school educators. We’re losing them right now by the thousands.”

Even as tempers flared, he said if elected, he wants to work with Republicans and find solutions for Texas on a bipartisan basis.

“Listen, the only way we’re going to move forward is if we listen to people who disagree with us,” O’Rourke said. “If we’re only talking to the folks who already come to the same conclusions that we do, if we only have Democrats working for Democrats or Republicans working for Republicans, we’ll never make progress in Texas. As governor, though I am a Democrat, I’m always going to listen to and look to Republicans for solutions and answers to the challenges we face.”

Now, Beto O’Rourke will continue through rural Texas as he hopes to unseat Governor Abbott in the fall.

“Coming back to Quanah has been a huge honor to see so many people who’ve come out to be part of this conversation is so encouraging to me,” O’Rourke said. “It’s the same thing that we’re seeing in Pampa and Spearman and Dumas and all these communities that we are visiting. These are the places that Greg Abbott is sleeping on right now. He’s not showing up here, he’s not taking questions, he’s not campaigning, he thinks that he has these voters in the bag.”

Outside the doors of the Quanah meeting, some community members were gathered to protest Beto’s trip.

His next stop in Texoma will be Tuesday, July 26, in Bowie. The Town Hall will start at noon at the Chapman Building.

