WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced Monday the launch of a Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas with Wichita Falls featured as one of the 20 stops he will make on the 12-day drive across the state.

O’Rourke will travel to more than 20 Texas cities during those 12 days, including a stop in Wichita Falls on Saturday, February 5.

O’Rourke will be stopping on Saturday, February 5, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Spudder Park.

“Keeping the Lights On: A Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas” will stop in over 20 Texas cities, cover over 2,100 miles in just under two weeks and will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Texas Grid Collapse.

Each stop will feature an event that is open to the public, intended to lift up the unacceptable hardships that Texans faced during the blackout while remembering those who stepped up to serve their neighbors and community during this difficult time.

In addition to Wichita Falls, O’Rourke will also make stops in Abilene, Denton, Tyler and Waco, along with many other cities.

The final day of the drive, February 15, will mark the one-year anniversary of a winter storm that hit Texas, impacting almost every city in the state, putting stress on the state’s power grid that eventually lead to power outages lasting several days for many Texans.

O’Rourke will also outline his brighter vision for fixing the grid, bringing utility costs down, and keeping the lights on. O’Rourke has been vocally critical of Gov. Greg Abbott for his handling of the winter storm in 2021, saying he ignored repeated warnings and has yet to fix the problem.

“Texans literally froze to death in the energy capital of the world. Millions lost light, heat, and water. But while those in power failed us, we would not fail each other. Everyday Texans stepped up and brought us through this crisis,” O’Rourke said. “Now that Abbott has still refused to fix the grid — protecting the profits of his donors instead of the lives of our families — it’s important that we step up once more to make sure this never happens again.”

You can RSVP for the event at Spudder Park and find more information on Beto’s website.