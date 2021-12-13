Beto talks helping veterans during visit to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Wichita Falls Sunday evening.

The Democratic hopeful held a meet and greet at Spudder Park.

Large lines could be seen as folks met and took pictures with O’Rourke. The former El Paso Congressman also delivered remarks to the attendees.

When asked what issues he would tackle that pertained to the Wichita Falls and surrounding area, he said taking care of veterans and military retirees post services.

“We’ve got to do a better job of supporting our veterans and military retirees from Sheppard Air Force Base or wherever they have served our country and overseas. And, when they come back and they choose to be in Wichita Falls, let’s make sure they have access to capital to start a business to create jobs,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke announced his candidacy last month in a video posted to Twitter.

This marks O’Rourke’s third race for office after the 2018 Election against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Cruz came out victorious over O’Rourke by a margin of 2.6 putting Beto closer than anyone else in decades.

He also joined the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary but dropped out eight months later.