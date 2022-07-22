WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make stops in three cities in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area over the next several days.

The Democratic opponent to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott will host town halls in Quanah and Wichita Falls on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as well as Bowie on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Please find details for each of the three town hall stops below:

Quanah, Texas (Hardeman County)

3 Rivers Foyer, 216 South Main Street

Sunday, July 24, 2022

1:30 p.m. Central

Wichita Falls, Texas (Wichita County)

The Forum (Arts Council WF), 2120 Speedway Avenue

Sunday, July 24, 2022

5:30 p.m. Central

Bowie, Texas (Montague County)

The Chapman Building, 114 West Wise Street

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Noon Central

O’Rourke last visited Wichita Falls in May 2022, where he hosted a town hall at the Martin Luther King Center and opened the floor to attendees who expressed concerns about veterans affairs, marijuana prohibition, and voting rights.

The town halls are a part of O’Rourke’s Drive For Texas, where his campaign said he will spend 49 days on the road, hosting over 70 events in over 65 counties and covering more than 5,600 miles.

O’Rourke’s campaign said these town halls come as Abbott’s favorability is hitting historic lows and the race between the two is tightening.

A recent Texas Politics poll showed a narrow 6-point lead by Gov. Abbott, the tightest things have been thus far between the two candidates.

O’Rourke’s campaign said the summer travels will focus on the popular things Democrats, Republicans, and independents in Texas want to accomplish together, such as creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor, and lowering costs so families can afford to live in Texas.

Also a topic for town halls is a “focus on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism”, according to O’Rourke’s campaign.

The town halls are free to attend and open to the public.