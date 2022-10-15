WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To prevent identity theft, the Better Business Bureau held its free Secure Your ID Day.

People arrived at the BBB office on Kemp and brought their boxes and bags of personal documents to be secure shredding.

The Paper Pig had thei truck there dumping those papers for secure destruction.

BBB officials said this event is to create awareness of identity theft and to protect people from thieves.

“In some situations, it’s family members that could steal your identity. So just protect your information, be conscious of what’s laying around and shred things instead of throwing them in the trash,” BBB North Central Texas President Monica Horton said.

Horton said if you don’t have a shredder, keep your documents in a safe or out of sight in a private area until you are able to shred them. Don’t just throw them in the trash.

This was the last Secure Your ID Day for 2022 but you can expect another one in April of next year.