WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With storm season upon us, not only can you expect more severe weather but that weather brings possible damage to your property, making you an easy target for contractors looking to make a quick buck illegally.

According to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker Risk Report, contractor scams placed fourth in the riskiest scams of 2022, and BBB officials are saying before agreeing to pay someone for any type of storm damage repair, do your research first.

So if you expereicned the high and daminging winds over the weekend, Better Business Buereau of North Texas Director of Operations Cosme Ojeda said you may be getting a knock on your door soon.

“We want the public to be aware that whenever you have someone coming to your door, that’s not the time to make a decision, so whatever scam is out there, it’s going to come around, and it’s come knocking at your door, but to be aware and informed right up front. That’s what you need to know,” Ojeda said.

Ojeda said to do your research, even if they present legit-looking credentials, look into the business first.

“That’s going to save you nine times out of 10. Of course, that research includes going to BBB and checking out the information that we have on the business, getting three or four estimates in writing, making sure everything verbal is written down, and never pay upfront,” Ojeda said.

These scams are even easier nowadays to fall victim to, seeing that many scammers are turning to artificial intelligence for help.

“A.I. can write some great stuff for scammers so they are using it, too. So, you want to be on your p’s and q’s and do your research and avoid getting scammed,” Ojeda said.

And most importantly, take your time when coming to a decision.

“People want it done now. The contractor at your door says, ‘I’ll give you this price for now. If you wait until tomorrow, I can’t tell you that I can get to you,’ and that puts a lot of pressure on the homeowner,” Ojeda said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ojeda said if you do find yourself falling victim to a scammer or think you might have, report it to the BBB immediately.

For more information and a complete list of tips on what to look for when searching out for natural disaster repair after a storm, click here.