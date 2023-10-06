WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a neck-and-neck race against other beautiful downtowns in Texas, a Wichita Falls mural has claimed first place out of the entire state.

‘Better Together,’ the iconic mural at 7th Street and Indiana Street that features larger-than-life animals as they work together to hang up the moon, won the award for People’s Choice for Best Public Improvement by the Texas Downtown Association.

The category included all Texas cities with a population of over 50,000 people.

The mural was completed by artists Jesse Baggett and Steve Hilton after being commissioned by the Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture in February of 2020. According to the Alliance, the pair designed and installed the mosaic tile mural and led dozens of MSU Texas Fain Fine Arts students and local artists to create more than 2,000 handmade clay tiles.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development said in a statement on Facebook that they would like to thank all those who voted for the mural as the best public improvement.

To learn more about the beautification and further development of the downtown area, visit the Alliance’s website or Facebook page.