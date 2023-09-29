WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mural is being widely recognized in a state-wide contest that honors outstanding projects, places and people of Texas downtowns.

The Better Together mural that stretches four stories high on the parking garage at 7th and Indiana Streets is receiving recognition from the Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program, an organization that has been rewarding Texas downtowns’ best finds for 30 years.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development nominated the mural for Best Public Improvement for a population over 50,000 earlier this year, and now that it has been named a finalist, it’s up to the public to participate in a week-long vote.

The impressive mural features a panda, flamingo, donkey and a 13-foot-tall elephant as they work together to hang up the moon. Since its conception following the COVID-19 pandemic, Better Together has breathed new life into Wichita Falls’ downtown.

According to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the mural is a testament to the city’s long-standing tradition of coming together during difficulties.

“Our community has faced numerous challenges and has always emerged stronger thanks to the resilience and determination of its residents,” Ann Arnold Ogden, Executive Director of the Alliance, said. “The tile mural serves as a powerful symbol of this unity, reminding all of us of the power of working together toward a common goal.”

Now, it’s up to Texoma to vote to secure the mural’s award.

People’s Choice voting will open Friday, September 29, 2023, at noon and will close Friday, October 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. The voting will be open for a week on Texas Downtown’s Facebook page in a photo album that will be pinned at the top of the page.

Vote by ‘liking’ or ‘loving’ the individual photo graphic for the Better Together mural in the album. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 25, 20233, at the President’s Awards Gala in Nacogdoches.