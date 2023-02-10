WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After three years, a mosaic, four stories tall is complete for all to enjoy on the Lindemann Building Parking Garage at 7th and Indiana in downtown Wichita Falls.

It’s entitled ‘Better Together’ and highlights Wichita Falls’ resiliency. Steve Hilton, professor of art at MSU, and Jesse Baggett, his former student who graduated in 2014, led dozens of Fain Fine Arts students and local artists to create more than 2,000 handmade clay tiles.

‘Better Together’ depicts larger-than-life animals working together to hang the moon.

“We wanted something that everybody would enjoy. We wanted something that everybody would come down, look at and be a part of and this just seemed like the best way to make that happen,” Hilton said.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture hosted Wednesday’s dedication ceremony that featured speeches from local artists and community members.

The Alliance will also host a family day celebration in April for the community to attend.