WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You have two more chances to sign your little one up for either football or cheerleading with the Boys and Girls Club.

The last day to sign up is August 27, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the BGCWF Administrative Offices located at 1318 6th Street.

It will cost $50 to signup.

For more information click here.