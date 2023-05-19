WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the weather warms up, people are pedaling in preparation for this year’s Hotter N Hell 100, and of course, busted chains, brake adjustments and any other repairs needed for your bike can happen.

But now a mobile service turned brick and mortar is prepared to fix your bike.

Bicycle ER owner Taylor Houts couldn’t be happier to see the business flourish while providing bicycle repairs for the community. After buying the building back at the beginning of February, the shop is turning out to be everything Houts wants it to be.

From basic tune-ups to rebuilds, Houts is prepared to keep your bike in shape for any upcoming races, including the triple H.

But he says it’s not going to be just a bike shop. He also wants to use it as a community space offering coffee from different local roasters, feature local artists on the wall, and more.

“Been a dream for a while and to be able to have a grand opening in an atmosphere like this is pretty special,” Houts said. “This building has been needed to be occupied for years so I think there was a reason that everything just lined up just right for us. We’re super excited about being here and being here for the public.”

Houts said he will continue to offer mobile services as well when events pop up!

What a great location for them also. Right next to the Wee-Chi-Tah BMX Track and the mountain bike trail at 502 Wichita Street.

Click here for more information.