Bicycle sales peak during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since so many nightlife and activities were banned during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people decided to take advantage of outdoor exercise to pass time and stay sane.

Owner of Endurance House Mark Pinson said they have been seen a lot of first time riders.

With the numerous restrictions that came with COVID-19, residents were left to find new things to do to stay occupied, things like cycling.

“Hopefully [it] kinda rejuvenated a long time past of when everyone roamed around on bicycles and stuff, it’s kinda neat to see that re-hatched again,” cyclist Jimmy Young said.

And with so many people tired of staring at the four walls in their homes, and have watched and re-watched all the shows on Netflix, for many, cycling has become the new normal.

“It’s been really great seeing the crowds out on the circle trail, the extra crowd of riders and runners out on the mountain bike trail,” Young said.

Pinson said he was surprised at first to see the number of customers, especially first-timers, coming in to purchase bicycles, now sales have increased immensely.

“What we’ve been mostly selling here at Endurance House is the entry-level bicycles, that’s the normal bicycle for the normal family out on the city trail,” Pinson said.

Pinson said in addition to new cyclists, they have seen people who can no longer work out in the gym but also, individuals who had bicycles but hadn’t used them for a while coming in to get theirs checked out.

While cruising on a bicycle makes for a fun day, there are many health benefits.

“Cycling gets you out there, it builds your fitness, everybody wants to be fit, we want everybody to be fit,” Pinson said.

As well as has a great impact on a person’s mental halth.

Both Young and Pinson said they hope this new found love for cycling continues even after everything gets back to normal.

Everyone is being encouraged though, to stay safe while riding, wear a helmet and proper safety gear.