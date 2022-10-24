WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man on a bicycle died Monday morning after being struck in a hit-and-run.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Sean Sullivan, around 5:15 a.m. Monday, October 24, an unidentified vehicle hit a man on a green bicycle going southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the intersection of Flood Street.

A bystander saw the bicyclist on the ground and called 911.

American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported the man to United Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, there is no known description of the vehicle.

If you have information on this case, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.