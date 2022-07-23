COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A bicyclist from Cyril, Oklahoma, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Comanche County early Saturday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was biking on N.E. Keeney Road, about one-tenth of a mile from the intersection of King Road near Elgin when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Pahdocony was pronounced deceased by Kirk’s EMS and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

There is little information known about the vehicle involved in the wreck, and it is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

