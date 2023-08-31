BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police have confirmed that a bicyclist was killed in a wreck early Sunday morning.

According to Burkburnett Police Captain Shane Culp, the wreck happened on northbound I-44 around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, August 27.

The cyclist, identified as 31-year-old Dillion Young, was riding his bike on the shoulder of the highway just south of Exit 3 when he was struck by a semi truck.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his body has been sent for an autopsy.

The driver of the semi consented to a blood draw, which is awaiting results.

Captain Culp said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Young was reportedly wearing dark clothes, and his bicycle didn’t have lights on it at the time of the wreck.