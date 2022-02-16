WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced Tuesday they have opened bidding on a piece of land considered by many the “most valuable piece of commercial real estate” in Wichita Falls.

In a press release, city officials gave notice they are offering one parcel of real property to the general public by sealed bid, and that those bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

City officials said all reasonable bids will be considered.

Bids must be submitted on an official form provided by the Property Management Division and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check for 10% of the total bid. The bids must then be sealed in a specially marked envelope and signed across the seal by the bidder.

Bids may be submitted prior to the opening, but must be submitted to the Property Management Office no later than March 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM in Room 107, Memorial Auditorium, where specifications and additional bid information are also available.

The city will not be obligated to sell the land when bids are received. The council would first vote on whether to sell the property then discuss what deed restrictions to impose.

A list of deed restrictions, including what type of business will be allowed to operate and which ones will be restricted, can be found in the bid packet, which can be picked up in the Property Administration Office at Memorial Auditorium.

The .707 acre tract of land at the corner of Lawrence and Call Field roads is appraised at $492,464 and is expected to go for well over a half million dollars.

Officials said an offer was made about six years ago for $600,000, and commercial land prices have gone up much higher since then.

The city acquired the land years ago for the Call Field-Lawrence realignment project.

This plot is described as the single most valuable piece of commercial real estate available in the city.

Some concerns about opening the the land for bids have been expressed by residents who say the area is already overdeveloped and congested, and another possible business would only increase traffic woes.

Further information can be secured by calling the City’s Property Administration Office at (940) 761-8816.