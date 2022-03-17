WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The piece of land at the corner of Lawrence and Call Field Roads will soon have a new owner.

Bids for the property opened Thursday and received two bids: one for over $750,000 from Truity Capital, and one was for an even $926,000 from Smokestack Investments, Inc.

There to represent Smokestack Investments, Inc. and claim their win was Thomas Densmore, who owns the local Firehouse Subs in Quail Creek Crossing off of Lawrence Road.

Densmore said he’s not sure what will become of the property just yet.

However, community members are anxious to know what will be put there.

Because of deed restrictions the city added, it won’t be a gas station, liquor store or any sexually-oriented businesses.

It’s already a busy corner and may soon become even busier.

“It’s just too congested over there for another business,” one resident said.

The small plot of land at Lawrence and Call Field, located directly in front of McAlister’s Deli has no gold mines or oil wells, but it might as well be paved with gold – almost a million bucks worth.

One resident, Chad Donalson, said while he understands other residents’ concerns regarding an already overcrowded area, he believes ‘Why not make good use of valuable property?’

“What I think would go well there is a restaurant that we don’t have in the city,” Donalson said. “Even if you do go with fast food, just get something that we don’t already have, and that spot is going to flow. Whatever gets put over there, as long as it’s commercial, will just hop off.”

Others who chose to state their opinions off-camera suggested, instead of a business, to add a nice, shaded benched area for people to bring their meals and relax. However, Donalson said he doesn’t believe that would be a smart idea.

“It would not be used – the summertime weather is too hot, and the wintertime weather is too cold, and it actually takes up all that combined nine months of the year, so I think it would be a waste of that spot,” Donalson said.

One Iowa Park resident doesn’t believe anything should go there at all.

“I think they need to leave it alone,” Irene Lindsay said. “It’s already congested, and I think they would just add to the craziness there.”

Besides deed restrictions on what type of businesses are allowed, the city also is limiting entryways into the property to hopefully alleviate traffic backups.

The bids are in, but the city is not obligated to accept them. It can reject and put it up for rebid or take it off the market, but that seems highly unlikely.

We will find out when the City Council votes on the bid on April 5.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.