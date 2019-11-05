Bids due soon for Maplewood extension project

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Bids will soon be due on the Maplewood extension project funded by the street improvement bond of 2018.

The city is advertising for bids on the project estimated to cost about $2.5 million.

Bids will be opened on November 19. There will be a pre-bid conference for prospective bidders on November 11.

And, the city council could look at bids and approve one in their December 3 meeting.

If a bid is approved, construction might be underway by the end of January.

Maplewood Avenue will be extended from Lawrence road to McNeil. And, work on part of that project began last summer.

That portion was paid for by the owners of the reserves at Maplewood apartments in return for the city’s help in obtaining tax credits for the development.

It’s hoped this new extension of Maplewood will improve traffic flow and spur more retail development along that corridor.

