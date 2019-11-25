Bids in for Barnett Road to Seymour Highway section of Hike, Bike Trail

Bids are in for the Barnett Road to Seymour Highway leg of the Hike and Bike Trail, a project that many are eager to finally ready to see done.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bids are in for the Barnett road to Seymour Highway leg of the Hike and Bike Trail, a project that many are eager to finally ready to see done.

Wilson Contracting had the lowest bid on this project coming in a little bit higher than what was estimated, which was $2.4 million.

However, Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the location of the trail is what hiked the prices.

“It is working in Burlington northern right of way, there are a lot of safety requirements that are gonna have to be complied with, with Burlington northern,” Schreiber said. “There’s a lot of training there are flagmen, there’s a lot of additional costs that the contractor has to incur”.

Schreiber said he hopes to get this underway at the top of the new year.

City council members will also need to award this project at the next meeting.

See the bid results here.