WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire North Texas officials are excited to get kids back at camp after COVID-19 put a halt to their programs after spring break.

Executive Director of Camp Fire North Texas Bettye Ricks announced the after-school program will start back up on Sept. 8, 2020, at Camp Fire's Harrell Park. Some activities the program will include are homework help, swimming, fishing, cook-outs, archery and more!