Big Blue Properties sues Workforce Solutions for almost $800K after alleged contract breach

Big Blue Properties sues Workforce Solutions for almost $800K after alleged contract breach

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost a year and a half after Texas Workforce Solutions began moving into Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls, Big Blue Properties is suing the nonprofit corporation.

The suit alleges Workforce Solutions has not paid the lease and is in breach of contract. It states more than $104,000 is owed in past due rent for the use of the second, third and eighth floors.

It goes on to state under the terms of the lease that has now been terminated, Workforce Solutions now owes Big Blue Properties almost $800,000.

Texoma’s Homepage officials has reached out to Big Blue Properties WF, LLC manager Will Kelty for further comment but have not heard back.

Workforce Solutions management has not responded for comment either.

