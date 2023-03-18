WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big Blue turns green for the St. Patrick’s Day Vendor Bash for some local shopping and fun.

Inside and outside, a one-day vendor bash brought something for everyone.

“I absolutely love bringing all the community together, especially small business. All the vendors that are here, a lot of them are local and they make all the products at home, so I wanted to do something for the businesses that are out there working and keeping it affordable,” event organizer and Go2Girl Sharley Martinez said.

Sharley Martinez knows it’s important to shop local. She said pop-ups have become a popular trend. Vendors from Lawton and Fort Worth were invited out.

Jennifer and Jeff chandler, who come from Fort Worth, said pop-ups have helped them network and that’s what brought them out.

“It’s awesome we get to come out and meet different people and show what we have to offer but also see what other people have to offer in different communities. We do it because it’s fun and to meet different people and just be in the community,” Jennifer said.

The Chandlers gave samples of their smoked products and said seeing people’s reaction to the taste of it says more than a sale.

“That’s what we want. That pays us more than you know, in our till at the end of the day,” Jeff said. “It really is about getting people out, getting back to normal as some people say but then also to be able to try new and different things.”

Trying new things but also finding an assorted amount of products. Bows, drawings, jewelry, and so much more

“I cannot say thank the community enough,” Martinez said. “It’s really, really wonderful just to see them get together. A lot of them work together to kind of put up their booths and kind of work alongside each other so it’s been really good.”

Bringing the community together for some local shopping.

Martinez said she has a few more pop-up dates in the works around Halloween, one in June at Horsebend Cellars Vineyard and Winery, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those dates are to be determined!