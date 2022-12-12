WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An organization that ignites the potential of kids in our area made a special stop by the KFDX studios.

Big Brothers Big Sisters honored our parent company, Nexstar, as its corporate sponsor of the year.

We at KFDX are so appreciative of the award and grateful for the partnership with area nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Executive Director Dwayne Bivona said they cannot do what they do without support from businesses, organizations and the people of Wichita County.

“The children who go through the BBBS program who have the advantage of having a mentor in their life who cares about them, is friends with them, they will avoid risky behavior, they will be more likely to graduate, they will be more likely to have a job or go to college after graduation, so these are things that we track and we see the difference,” Bivona said.

In case you missed it, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana posted a challenge on his Facebook while volunteering at Soups and Socks.

He posted a picture of main anchor Lauren Linville and her little and Santellana said he would sign up to be a big brother if it got 1,000 likes. It happened and the mayor will be a big brother once his term is up and he has a little more spare time.