WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturdays are usually big days for garage sales and one non-profit held one of their own for a good cause!

Big Brothers Big Sisters held its first garage sale outside its office at Midwestern Parkway and Jacksboro Highway.

Shoppers were able to find clothes, toys, home decor, shoes, and much more! Items were donated by the community. Nothing was price marked so shoppers paid based on what they would like to donate.

Executive director Jean Hall said leaving prices off allowed people to afford things they need or let generosity factor in how much people donate.

“People who really need something and who don’t have a lot of money, they can get things too and so that way we are helping out those people. They’re getting something they need that they might not have a lot of money for and the people who do have money can chip in extra,” Hall said.

The garage sale wrapped up at about 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They raised $3,500 and that money stays right here with Big Brothers Big Sisters.