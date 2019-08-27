Big brothers big sisters needs your help

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local non-profit that provides stability for hundreds of children in the area is asking for your help.

Big brothers big sisters provides professionally supported mentoring for children in need of a stable person in their life to look up to.

Volunteers take their littles out a minimum of 4 hours each month to simply have some fun together and share in common interests.

Those activities could be things like going to a ball-game, going to a museum or a movie, or going out to lunch together.

With the goal of adding 80 new big’s to the program, Executive Director Dwayne Bivona says anyone can become apart of a program that can be life-changing for both parties.

To inquire about being a big, click here.

You can also call 940.767.2447 or email WFWEB@bbbstx.org