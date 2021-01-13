Big Brothers-Big Sisters raise awareness for National Mentoring Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For children, having someone to look up to can make all the difference in the world.

One reason why Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita Falls embraces National Mentoring Month each January.

In particular, the focus in 2021 has been on recruiting kids instead of adult mentors.

It’s been a bumpy year, but for kids like Ethan Schafer there has been one constant.

“It means a lot to me because its not always easy to find friends, but i feel like chris and i are a perfect match,” said Schafer.

Forced between at home and in classroom learning, “bigs” like Chris Coetter have been there to provide kids with some sense of stability.

“I have a shop. He dabbled in welding. He did a great job,” said Coetter.

Which is why big brothers big sisters of wichita falls president mary maskill says the services the organization provides are even more critical in 2021.

“Sometimes with single parenting, it’s just hard to be that total umbrella for everything. So we come in behind them. We support the parents. We do that little something that maybe they can’t get to,” said Maskill.

Even with social distancing rules in place, she is hoping more volunteers are ready and willing to help.

To find out more, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County website for more information.