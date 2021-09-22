Big changes announced for annual City Lights Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development Wednesday announced big changes to a 30-year tradition in Wichita Falls.

The annual City Lights Parade normally held the week before Thanksgiving will move to Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The traditional parade will change to a reverse parade, allowing attendees to see the parade however they’re most comfortable.

A reverse parade is a parade in which the floats stay in one place, providing attendees the option to drive by the stationary floats or walk the parade route on the sidewalk side of the street.

Things may look a little different this year but instead of canceling the event, Downtown Wichita Falls Development is working towards ways to continue the tradition and provide a safe and fun holiday event for our community. – Statement from Downtown Wichita Falls Development Officials

The theme for the 2021 City Lights Parade is “sELFie Christmas”, and float entrants are encouraged to create selfie stations at the back of their floats to give attendees that choose to walk through the event a festive photo background.

New additions to the event this year will include:

12 Clues Of Christmas scavenger hunt

Cookie Crawl

Wine Walk

S’mores station

Luminaria Park at Bud Daniels Park

Artisan market

Family favorite traditions, like Santa visiting Santa Land at 8th and Scott, reindeer games, food trucks, and downtown shopping.