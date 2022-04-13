WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funky, fresh and local, three things the owner of the new Big Cheez food truck said you can expect when trying out this new spot.

Owner David Esquibel said his passion and experience in the kitchen is what prompted him to open the truck and serve up dishes like a four-cheese grilled cheese, carne asada fries and even his own twist on a Monte Cristo. He said once you try his food once, you’ll never stop “cheezing”.

You may have noticed a long line forming at the corner of Brook and 9th Street recently – that’s because the new Big Cheez food truck just opened its doors.

“We say ‘cheez’ as in ‘Cheez-it’ because we want you to walk up and smile,” Esquibel said. “It’s that, ‘Hey, that’s not what I’m used to, it’s something different.'”

Esquibel said folks can expect a variety of different dishes not found anywhere else in Wichita Falls. The best part: he’s keeping it as local as possible.

“We definitely have the Red Barn Butchers that we’re partnering up with the beef and the cheeses; definitely have reached out to the orchards in Charlie, Texas; we got the Windthorst sausages coming – everything I can outsource here in town that’s local, I’m definitely going to put it on the menu,” Esquibel said.

Esquibel said after closing, he takes whatever leftovers he has left and gives to those in need

“We need this place to feed the people that don’t have the money to eat,” Esquibel said. “We’ve definitely figured out a way to put money back into the community without having to stress the business, so to say.”

Esquibel has created a business that he is confident will put a smile on your face the minute you take your first bite.

The Big Cheez food truck is located at the corner of Brook and 9th Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then he moves down to Scott Avenue from 6 to 10 p.m. later in the evening.

Esquibel said he will be open on Fridays and Saturdays until 3 a.m. For more information on the Big Cheez food truck, click here.